Tesla Charger Sparks $128K Blaze That Displaces Family Of Six In Burke: Fire Officials

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, to the 6600 block of Mainsail Court in Burke, where flames were shooting from the roof of a garage attached to a single-family home.

All six occupants inside the home made it out safely after one person smelled smoke and found the fire in the garage.

“The home had working smoke alarms; however, the fire was discovered prior to them activating,” officials noted.

Crews moved quickly to knock down the flames and conduct searches. No injuries were reported.

Investigators later determined the fire started in a stud bay of an exterior garage wall and was caused by “an electrical event involving a Tesla Charger,” according to the Office of the Fire Marshal.

The blaze left the family displaced, and they were assisted by the Red Cross. Damage was estimated at $128,223.

