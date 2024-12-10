Police Chief In Maryland Accused Of DUI Crash That Seriously Injured Virginia Driver: Fcpd

Derek Myers, 55, of Burke, was arrested and charged with DUI maiming after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Fair Lakes, according to detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Random Hills Road and Fairfax Hills Way, police say, when Myers, driving a Hyundai Elantra, lost control of his vehicle, veered into oncoming traffic, and struck a Honda CRV.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rush to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said, while Myers was treated for less severe injuries.

Following the investigation into the crash, Myers was later arrested after detectives determined his blood alcohol content was approximately 0.28 percent at the time of the crash—over three times the legal limit.

Myers turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Dec. 10, officials say, where he was charged with DUI maiming and held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and are seeking witnesses who may have information about the case.

According to his LinkedIn account, Myers joined Prince George's Community College earlier this year in February after spending more than three decades working his way up the ranks at the University of Memphis.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

