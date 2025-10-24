‘I’m Gucci’: Bodycam Shows Chainsaw Rampage Before Man Is Shot By Officers In Burke (Watch)

The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 28, around 10:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Church Way, according to Fairfax County Police.

A caller reported a man in crisis was destroying property inside a house with a chainsaw and an ax, police said. Officers arrived and found him outside, acting erratically and drinking booze.

Crisis Intervention Team officers tried to negotiate with him for nearly an hour, police said.

In the video, the man can be seen conversing with officers from the back of his driveway as they encouraged him to come forward.

"Nah... I'm cool..." he shouted after being asked to come speak to them. "Come up here. Come up here. Come on."

"Tricky, tricky, tricky... the man continued. "Not doing it. You tricked me once and I ended up in Mount Vernon. I'm not trying to kill myself again."

At one point, the man retreated into his garage, grabbed a portable propane hand torch, and then brought out a firearm.

He racked the slide, tucked it into his waistband, and ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon.

"I'm gonna have to call my girlfriend and say goodbye for the final time," he said. "I'm a pretty cool sniper. I'm a pretty cool dude."

Police said two less-than-lethal bean bag rounds were fired. Moments later, a six-year veteran officer discharged her firearm, striking the man in the lower body.

Officers gave him medical aid until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After treatment, he was placed under a Temporary Detention Order.

The officer, assigned to the Crisis Intervention Team, has been placed on restricted duty, as per policy.

An Internal Affairs Bureau investigation and review by the Independent Police Auditor are also underway.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burke and receive free news updates.