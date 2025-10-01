Chainsaw Rampage Ends In Gun Threats, Officer-Involved Shooting In Burke: Police

The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 28, shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Church Way, according to Fairfax County Police.

A caller reported a man in crisis was destroying property inside a house with a chainsaw and an ax, police said. Officers arrived and found him outside acting erratically and drinking booze.

Crisis Intervention Team officers tried to negotiate with him for nearly an hour, police said.

At one point, the man retreated into his garage, grabbed a portable propane hand torch, and then pulled out a firearm. He racked the slide, tucked it into his waistband, and ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon.

Police said two less-than-lethal bean bag rounds were fired. Moments later, a 6-year veteran officer discharged her firearm, striking the man in the lower body.

Officers gave him medical aid until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After treatment, he was placed under a Temporary Detention Order.

The officer, assigned to the Crisis Intervention Team, has been placed on restricted duty, as per policy.

The Major Crimes Bureau is investigating, and the body-worn camera footage will be released within 30 days. The findings will then be reviewed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

An Internal Affairs Bureau investigation and review by the Independent Police Auditor are also underway. Police said the officer’s name will be released within 10 days.

