Woman Escapes Assault After Being Given Unknown Drink At Jiffy Lube Live Concert: Police

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, an investigation was launched by the Prince William County Police Department after an incident the previous night in the 7800 block of Cellar Door Drive in Bristow.

The attack happened between 8 and 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

Investigators said the woman was at the show with friends when she was approached by a man who implied he had a knife and ordered her to a secluded area.

There, police said, the victim consumed an unknown liquid before the attempted sexual assault occurred, police say.

The woman was able to get away, rejoin her friends, and leave the venue without further incident. She reported the incident to police the next day.

Minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

Detectives said that the suspect is described as a White man in his late teens or mid-20s who is approximately 6-feet tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and "skinny jeans," according to police.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Prince William County Police Department.

