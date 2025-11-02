Manassas Teen Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing While Fleeing Police In Virginia: Officials

According to police, the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, near Linton Hall Road and Nokesville Road.

Investigators said a Prince William County Police officer was conducting stationary speed enforcement on Nokesville Road near Stadler Place when a 2004 Kawasaki ZX-6R was seen traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

As the officer activated emergency lights, the rider turned off the motorcycle’s lights and accelerated rapidly, approaching the intersection of Linton Hall Road.

Police said a 2024 Nissan Sentra was stopped at a red light on Linton Hall Road and began a right turn on red onto Nokesville Road when the motorcycle collided with the car.

The operator of the Kawasaki, Edwin Stephen Essiaw, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, officials confirmed.

The driver of the Nissan, a 50-year-old woman from Bealeton, was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Crash investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristow and receive free news updates.