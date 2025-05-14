Bealeton resident John Edward Bates, 54, was charged with reckless driving following a serious crash that caused chaos for some in Bristow last month.

The strike was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 15, at a private crossing near Milford Road and Bristow Road in Bristow, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators say Bates was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 with a trailer westbound on Milford Road when he crossed the tracks — despite posted stop signs and warning signs — and was struck by the southbound passenger train.

The train was going an estimated 74 mph, and the impact sent the truck onto its side, while the trailer separated from the vehicle, police said.

Bates was trapped and had to be rescued by fire and rescue crews. He was rushed to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted that the crossing is private and not equipped with lowering arms. The train’s conductor reportedly sounded the horn prior to the crash and brought the train to a stop roughly half a mile from the scene.

According to police, Bates was charged after the investigation determined his truck crossed over the private train crossing, and did not following the posted road signs.

No one on the train was injured.

