Diego Balcazar Tabares, 53, and Evelyn Adriana Trossi-Balcazar, 54, were arrested on Thursday, July 24, following a disturbing investigation into multiple incidents of domestic abuse, police said Tuesday.

Detectives said the abuse happened earlier in the month at the couple’s home in the Bristow area, where the victim — a 50-year-old man — was reportedly “forcibly grabbed, thrown, and struck” by Balcazar Tabares on more than one occasion.

Trossi-Balcazar was reportedly present during one of the assaults and did not report the abuse, intervene, or seek medical attention for the man, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The victim’s relationship to the suspects was not disclosed.

Balcazar Tabares was charged with two counts each of neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault and battery. Trossi-Balcazar was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

After an investigation, both were arrested and are being held without bond, police said.

