Young Skater, Devoted Mom Chasing Olympic Dream Killed In Crash Over DC

Brielle Beyer, 12, and her mother, Justyna, were on board the doomed flight when it collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Their sudden loss has devastated their family, friends, and the skating community that watched Brielle work toward a future on the world’s biggest stage.

Brielle was described as a "bright light with a charming smile, whose dedication and passion for figure skating knew no limits."

She spent countless hours on the ice, training tirelessly for a future that many believed would lead to the Olympics.

"She had dreams as big as the sky, with a passion for figure skating," they added.

Brielle shared an Instagram post from Wichita days before the fateful flight.

Her mother, Justyna, was her biggest supporter, loved ones said, sacrificing everything to help her daughter chase her dreams.

She was a devoted wife and mother who poured her heart into her family, ensuring Brielle had every opportunity to succeed, they added.

“In a tragic turn of events, we are heartbroken to share the devastating loss of Brielle and her beloved mother,” their loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe campaign launched to support the grieving family.

“Their absence leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of family and friends.”

The fundraiser aims to assist with funeral expenses, memorial services, and unforeseen costs as their loved ones try to navigate an unimaginable loss.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will go a long way in providing solace and support as we honor the beautiful lives of Brielle and Justyna,” the campaign states.

A community shattered by grief is now rallying to keep their memories alive.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ashburn and receive free news updates.