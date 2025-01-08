Winning Ticket, Winning Family: Ashburn Nephew Shares $1M Raffle Prize With Aunt

A simple gift—a Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket—turned into a 7-figure jackpot for the lucky winners, and they’re splitting the spoils of their victory

Miran Smith, of Ashburn is starting 2025 on a high note after a gift for his Aunt Geraldine Smith from Emporia turned into a life-changing windfall.

The $1 million top prize from Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, announced on Wednesday, January 1, was claimed with ticket #074973, according to officials.

Smith bought five raffle tickets at Schmitz Sunoco, located at 42800 Creek View Plaza in Ashburn.

When the winning numbers were revealed, he called his aunt with the life-altering news.

“You’re a millionaire!” he told her.

Her reaction? Pure disbelief. “For real?” she asked, according to Lottery officials.

The duo quickly agreed to split the prize, with each taking home $500,000 before taxes.

Geraldine said she plans to use her share to enjoy retirement, while Miran has a few ideas of his own.

“It’s a blessing,” Smith said, adding that this unexpected win has brought their family even closer.

The winning ticket was one of five $1 million winners in the state’s raffle.

Other tickets were sold in Fishersville, Henrico, Herndon, and Moneta, while seven tickets netted $100,000 prizes and 1,000 others earned $500 each.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ashburn and receive free news updates.