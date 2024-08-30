Ashburn resident Jimmy Florez Gomez, 28, is back in trouble with the law and was being held behind bars on Friday afternoon following his latest arrest on a host of charges.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers on patrol stopped Florez Gomez when he was clocked going 85 mph in a 45 mph zone.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that Florez Gomez was intoxicated, he had no valid driver's license, and the license plate on the vehicle had been altered.

A search of the vehicle also led to the recovery of a gun without a serial number.

Florez Gomez was arrested and charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated (fourth offense);

Refusal to take DWI tests (second offense);

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Removal or altercation of the serial number on a firearm;

Obstruction of justice;

Driving on a suspended license after DWI;

Altering a license plate;

Speeding.

"This arrest underscores the critical importance of our vigilant enforcement efforts in curbing dangerous driving behaviors such as excessive speeding," Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said.

"The combination of high speed, alcohol impairment, and the presence of a firearm illegally in the vehicle poses a grave risk to public safety."

Florez Gomez is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond review.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ashburn and receive free news updates.