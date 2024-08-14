Peeping Tom Took Unauthorized Photos Of Teen In Virginia Gap Outlet Store Dressing Room: Police

An investigation has been launched in Loudoun County after a teenager reported that they were filmed while at the Gap retail store at the Leesburg Premium Outlets on Fort Evans Road.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Police say that the teen customer reported that an unknown person took unauthorized photos of them over the door inside the dressing room.

The suspect was able to flee before the victim was able to exit the dressing room or the officers arrived.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the store at the time of the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Leesburg Police Department by calling (703) 771-4500.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ashburn and receive free news updates.