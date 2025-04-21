Middle School Sub Caught In Sex Act Outside Stone Hill Middle School Campus, Sheriff Says

Wade Ponce De Leon, 31, was arrested Monday morning, April 21, after deputies responded to a suspicious activity call near Stone Hill Middle School in Ashburn, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 22000 block of Carter Meadow Terrace — just 30 feet from the school’s fence line and roughly 200 feet from a rear entrance.

Deputies say Ponce De Leon was alone in his vehicle when a witness reported seeing him engaged in a sexual act.

A School Resource Officer confirmed that Ponce De Leon had reported for work at Stone Hill earlier that morning.

He was arrested at the scene and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond on charges of indecent exposure.

