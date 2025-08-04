'Mayday, Mayday': United Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Dulles After Mid-Air Incident

“Engine failure, left engine, United One-Zero-Eight declaring an emergency. Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” the pilot of the Boeing 787 told air-traffic controllers at about 5,000 feet on Friday, July 25, according to recorded radio traffic released by aviation monitors.

Controllers immediately cleared the airspace and asked whether the crew could return to the field at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 show the jet, which had departed around 6:11 p.m. ET, entered a holding pattern before touching down safely roughly two hours later.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority fire-rescue teams met the aircraft, then towed it to a gate for inspection.

The flight was headed to Munich, Germany.

United confirmed that all passengers deplaned normally and were rebooked. The airline did not detail the nature of the suspected engine problem, citing an ongoing technical review.

The incident adds to a string of recent precautionary returns involving wide-body jets.

