Volanskaya was a coach at the Ashburn Ice House and has connections to the Washington Figure Skating Club.

"We are devastated to hear the news of American Eagle flight 5342," Washington Figure Skating Club officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our skating family during this difficult time. More information will be posted when appropriate."

According to her biography there, Volanskaya has been coaching for more than 15 years, specializing in jumps, spins, and choreography. She has trained skaters who medaled at regional, sectional, and US national levels.

Volanskaya was a pair skater with the Soviet Union National Team, twice placing first in the Soviet Union Cup, while earning gold, silver, and bronze medals in various international competitions, her Ashburn Ice House bio reads.

She studied and graduated from the Moscow University of Physical Culture, and was chosen for many major roles that toured the globe.

Former students in Loudoun County were also among those killed in the crash, school officials confirmed.

The American Airlines plane was carrying a group of U.S. figure skaters at the time of the collision with the U.S. Army Black Hawk. Among them, several from Boston, including Spencer Lane, a rising star teen skater who snapped a photo from inside of the aircraft before takeoff.

Russian-born coaches and married couple Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova also perished. The two leave behind their son, Maxim, who was not on the flight. Naumov and Shishkova won titles in the 1994 World Figure Skating Championship in Japan, and are two-time Olympians.

Authorities say they do not expect any survivors. Recovery efforts were underway Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Potomac River.

