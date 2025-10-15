Hot Dog! Loudoun County Firefighters Revive 'Lethargic' Pup After Crash With Oxygen Mask

Crews from Fire Station 19 in Dulles South arrived to find the injured pup inside one of the vehicles — lethargic, frightened, and in bad shape, officials said.

So, instead of waiting for animal control, firefighters did what they do best: they went to work.

Members of Engine 619 and Tower 619 grabbed a pet oxygen mask from Battalion Chief 603’s vehicle, slipped it over the dog’s muzzle, and started giving her oxygen right there on the side of the road.

“She was in obvious distress and very lethargic,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said. “E619 and TW619 retrieved the pet oxygen masks carried on BC603’s vehicle, applied oxygen, and comforted the dog while Humane Law Enforcement from Loudoun County Animal Services responded to the scene.”

Animal services officers soon arrived and took the dog and her owner to a nearby vet. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

The department says the life-saving equipment isn’t a one-off. Many Loudoun County fire units now carry these pet-sized oxygen masks, donated several years ago, as part of their regular gear.

“These masks were donated several years ago and are specifically designed to form a tight seal around a pet’s muzzle,” officials said. “They allow us to provide life-saving care to our furry friends during emergencies.”

It was a quick response, a creative save — and one very lucky dog.

