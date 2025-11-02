Police were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31 to a “reported cutting” at a home in Wichita, Kansas.

Responding officers found a woman outside who was later identified as Angelynn “Angie” Mock, 47. Inside, they found her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers, “unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds,” according to a department statement.

Avers was transported to a local hospital, where she died later Friday morning, police said. The investigation remains active, and authorities have not released a possible motive.

Mock was taken to a hospital for treatment and then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a count of first-degree murder, according to police. Officials did not immediately release additional details about the nature of Mock’s injuries or whether a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Mock previously worked as a news anchor and reporter for Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She later moved into sales and was working for a data management software company at the time of her arrest, People reported, citing LinkedIn.

Police said they would release more information as it becomes available and urged patience while detectives process evidence and interview witnesses.

Officials did not provide any background about any possible prior calls to the address or the family’s history. Police also did not say whether there were any other people inside the home at the time officers arrived.

