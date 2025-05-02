Eight Men Caught In Undercover Loudoun Child Predator Sting: Sheriff

The arrests followed an undercover Internet chat operation carried out during the week of April 21, by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Virginia–Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The men believed they were talking to underage children on various online platforms, according to investigators.

“All were seeking to engage in criminal activity with a child,” authorities said.

Seven of the suspects are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond. One was booked in Montgomery County.

Those charged with use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children:

Dhiru Savjibhal Patel, 75, of Aldie – (one count);

Diego Alejandro Soto Castano, 28, of Alexandria – (two counts);

Ravi Shankar Reddy Gunipalli, 45, of Herndon – (two counts);

Thomas Ian Wallace, 29, of Herndon – (two counts);

Michael Glenn Porter, 25, of Manassas – (two counts);

Johnny Daniel Duran, 47, of Hagerstown – (one count);

Michael Peter Sherman, 26, of Rockville – (three counts);

Ruben Oben Nouta, 28, of Herndon – (one count).

All suspects are charged under Virginia Code §18.2-374.3 for Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.

“Protecting children from online predators is one of our highest priorities, and I commend our investigative team and partners for their diligent efforts in securing these arrests,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman.

“These disturbing cases underscore the importance of parents actively monitoring what their children do online and on messaging platforms, and teaching them how to stay safe.”

