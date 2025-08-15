David Mark Sabin, 38, of Ashburn, a former educator at Oak Hill Christian School in McNair, was apprehended after detectives say he contacted an undercover officer posing as a minor in July, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Sabin made plans to travel from Loudoun to Fairfax County to engage in sexual activity with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, officials said, but never met up with any teens.

Investigators later tied him to a separate October 2024 online solicitation case where he allegedly engaged another detective posing as a minor, they added.

On Aug. 11, detectives obtained a search warrant for Sabin’s Loudoun County home, with help from Virginia State Police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabin was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Four counts of solicitation of a minor;

Two counts of production of CSAM (child sexual abuse material);

Attempted aggravated sexual battery;

Attempted object sexual penetration;

Attempted sodomy;

Attempted indecent liberties.

He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Officials made note that he has since been terminated from his position at Oak Hill Christian School.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they or their children may have had inappropriate contact with Sabin to contact the department’s Child Exploitation Unit.

