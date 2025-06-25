Police Say Sorry After Mistaken 'High-Risk' Stop Of Mom, 3 Kids In Virginia

The high-risk traffic stop happened on Monday, June 23, after Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) officers ran a license plate displayed inside the rear window of the woman's vehicle.

According to the department, the national database incorrectly indicated the vehicle was reported stolen, with the plates linked to a theft case out of Texas.

“In accordance with department policy and out of an abundance of caution for officer safety, a high-risk traffic stop was initiated,” LPD said in a statement posted to Facebook this week.

When officers approached the vehicle, they “immediately noticed three children inside,” police said.

The department said the "safety and well-being of the children became the top priority, and officers worked quickly to make sure they were unharmed."

After conducting an on-scene investigation, police said it was quickly determined the vehicle was not stolen, and the driver was promptly released.

To promote transparency, “officers showed the driver the information as it appeared in our system via the in-car computer to help her understand the reason for the stop,” LPD said.

According to the department, the error originated from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles database, and police said they are working with the DMV to “expedite corrections to prevent this issue from happening again.”

“We sincerely regret that this error occurred,” officials said. “Although the inaccurate information was beyond LPD’s control, we fully recognize the stress and impact this situation had on the individual and her family.”

The department emphasized its commitment to transparency and public trust, noting that 71 vehicles have been reported stolen in Lynchburg so far in 2025, and officers have successfully recovered 38 of them.

“Above all, we are dedicated to serving every member of our community with dignity, fairness, and respect,” LPD said. “We deeply appreciate the community’s trust and understanding as we continue to improve and uphold the highest standards of policing.”

