Newly Minted Millionaire: Virginia Man Wins Lottery After Coffee Run At 7-Eleven

Gary Hensley of Charlottesville made a quick trip to the 7-Eleven on Seminole Trail for his usual cup of joe. But something else caught his eye — a Virginia Lottery Bonus Star Millions scratcher.

“Something just told me to buy it!” Hensley told Lottery officials.

So he did. He took the ticket home, scratched it, and just like that — he was $1 million richer.

“I about had a heart attack!” he said. “I didn’t get much sleep that night!”

Hensley is the first top prize winner in the new Bonus Star Millions game, which has prizes ranging from $50 to $1 million. He picked the cash option, taking $500,000 before taxes.

The odds of winning that top prize? A wild 1 in 489,600. But for Hensley, it paid off — big time.

There are still two $1 million prizes left in the game, according to Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 3455 Seminole Trail in Charlottesville. Not a bad haul for a coffee run.

