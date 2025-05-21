Virginia Father Smuggled 17-Year-Old Honduran Girl To Help Raise His Kids, Feds Say

Luis Alonso Argueta-Diaz, 35, was arrested without incident on Monday, May 19, in Virginia, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Agents say Argueta-Diaz arranged and partially paid for the unaccompanied teen to be illegally transported into the United States from Honduras.

On May 3, she was apprehended by US Border Patrol near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, after unlawfully crossing the border.

According to court documents, Argueta-Diaz admitted to Homeland Security agents that he helped coordinate and finance the girl’s journey so she could “live with him and assist in caring for his children.”

He was charged with conspiracy to transport an illegal alien and remains in custody pending trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

If convicted, Argueta-Diaz could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

“This criminality – carried out by individuals, businesses, and transnational criminal organizations – is not only a threat to the unaccompanied alien children themselves," ICE officials said.

"(It is) also to the broader communities in which they live and to the public safety and national security of the United States."

