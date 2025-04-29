An Alexandria woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank in Fairfax County using a threatening note, police said.

Vicky Vien Phung, 36, was arrested Monday after detectives linked her to a robbery at a bank in the 7000 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale, according to Fairfax County Police.

Officers responded to the bank at around noon on April 28, after a woman entered, handed a note to the teller, and demanded money. The note, police said, included a threat to harm the teller if they didn’t comply — though no weapon was shown.

The suspect fled the scene with cash before police arrived. No one was injured.

Detectives were able to identify a 2017 Honda Civic used during the crime and tracked it to Phung’s residence. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where she was charged with robbery.

She is being held without bond.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact police.

