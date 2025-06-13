US Issues Do Not Travel Warning 'For Any Reason' To This Country

The advisory cites significant safety concerns, including the threats of terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest, which pose serious risks to travelers in the region.

In the warning released on Wednesday, June 11, the State Department emphasized, “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason.”

The warning cites terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the US government’s limited ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in Iraq as the reasons for the warning.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

