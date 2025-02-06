Photos Show Masked Bank Robber Wanted For Annandale Heist

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Columbia Pike around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 after a man entered the bank and demanded money, according to Fairfax County Police.

The suspect did not display or imply a weapon, but fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect, described as an Asian man, approximately 5-foot-7 with a heavier build, black hair with red and black streaks, wearing a surgical mask, blue and red puffy coat, flannel button-up shirt, black pants, and white and grey shoes.

The Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division is working with victims to provide support.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annandale and receive free news updates.