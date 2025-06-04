The attempted abduction happened around 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 3, near Wadsworth Court and Little River Turnpike in Annandale, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police say Hugo Perez Soliz, 45, pulled up in a black Subaru and tried to persuade the child to get into his vehicle while the child was waiting for the school bus.

Instead, the child ran to a trusted adult nearby who took a photo of the vehicle before it left the area. The child got on the school bus safely and later told a school official what happened.

The school contacted police.

Responding officers and detectives worked with the Real Time Crime Center to obtain security footage from the area. Investigators used that footage to identify Soliz, who was arrested a short time later.

He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with attempted abduction, police said. He is being held without bond.

