Detectives from Fairfax County’s Major Crimes Bureau arrested Elmar Waldemar Xitumul Vasquez, 39, of Annandale, in connection with the death of Elmer Castro, 32, of no fixed address, police confirmed.

According to detectives, Castro was rushed to the hospital by paramedics on Aug. 4 with injuries believed to be from a fall while intoxicated.

His condition quickly declined, and he died eight days later, police said.

On Aug. 12, the Medical Examiner’s Office contacted detectives about Castro’s suspicious death after the investigation revealed he had been assaulted by Vasquez earlier the same day in Annandale, police said.

Officers with the Mason Neighborhood Patrol Unit located Vasquez on Friday, Sept. 5 and took him into custody.

He was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation into the fatal assault is ongoing.

