Driver Charged For Causing Triple Fatal Crash In Annandale: Police

Tei Hu, 71, of Fairfax, was attempting to make a left turn onto the westbound lanes of Braddock Road from Badfield Drive in Annadale on Feb. 4 and was struck by a vehicle heading east on Braddock Road, leading to a crash that resulted in three deaths.

Those killed in the crash have been identified by police as: Yan Zhou, 68, of Burke, Yun Hu, 72, of Annandale, and Hong Tang, 63, of Fairfax.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on the morning of the crash, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the Annandale intersection, officials said.

Police say that the driver of a 2006 Lexus RX330I attempted a left turn from Bradfield Drive onto Braddock Road in front of a BMW X6.

The Lexus had five occupants and BMW had two occupants, all of whom were taken to the hospital, where three would later die.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the fatal crash.

Hu was charged with failure to yield on a left turn, issued a summons, and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

