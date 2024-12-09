Mostly Cloudy 58°

Annandale Man Charged With More Than A Dozen Child Exploitation Offenses: Police

A 31-year-old man from Fairfax County is facing over a dozen serious charges following an investigation into the possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to authorities.

Danh Nguyen was arrested after detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Exploitation Unit uncovered electronic evidence of CSAM on his devices, police announced on Monday. 

The investigation began in late November, when detectives at the Fairfax County Police Department received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating a suspect was uploading CSAM.

Detectives identified Nguyen as the suspect during the investigation and confirmed that he had distributed CSAM, officials said.

Nguyen has been charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police did not release further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

