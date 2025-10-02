Youngkin Orders Virginia Health Board To Ban Biological Males From Female Sports, Locker Rooms

On Thursday, Oct. 2, Youngkin announced Executive Directive 14, instructing the Virginia Board of Health to draft regulations “to secure the health, safety, privacy, dignity and respect for all Virginians in sex-separated spaces.”

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex-separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop.”

The directive tells the Board of Health to establish regulations that:

Prevent biological males from joining female-only sports teams or competitions.

Prevent biological males from entering female-only spaces where women and girls are likely to be undressed.

Youngkin added, “I want to thank President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.”

The announcement comes after three female athletes in Virginia filed a petition in August under state code. They argued they had been “directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports” and formally requested changes to regulations to protect female-only athletics and locker room access.

The Virginia Board of Health is scheduled to meet to consider publishing the Notice of Intended Regulatory Action (NOIRA) — the next step in the rule-making process.

The complete directive can be found here.

