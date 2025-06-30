Virginia’s New Styrofoam Ban Starts Tuesday—Here’s What To Know

Starting Tuesday, July 1, food vendors with 20 or more locations in Virginia must stop using expanded polystyrene (EPS) containers, the result of legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2021.

Commonly known as Styrofoam, EPS is now being phased out to curb litter, reduce health risks, and push businesses toward more eco-friendly alternatives.

The ban applies to any food service business, including restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks, catering services, delis, and even state or local government agencies that regularly serve food.

Virginia schools are also subject to the law.

Businesses with fewer than 20 locations have until July 1, 2026, to comply.

“EPS isn’t the best choice for people or the environment,” the state warned in a recent public notice. “It’s time to learn about and plan for alternatives.”

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, EPS:

Takes 500+ years to break down;

Has a recycling rate below 1%;

Often becomes dangerous litter, harming marine and land animals;

Contains styrene, a possible carcinogen linked to nervous system damage from long-term exposure.

Under the law, localities can grant one-year exemptions to vendors who prove the ban causes “undue economic hardship.” Extensions may be granted again after the first exemption expires.

Even beyond food vendors, Virginia is discouraging the use and sale of EPS products in all industries.

