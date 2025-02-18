Virginia Woman Fumed Over Wrong Lottery Ticket—Until She Scratched Off $2M

Carrollton resident Kelly Lindsay had set out to buy her favorite Virginia Lottery scratcher but instead ended up with a Money Blitz ticket—a mistake that initially left her frustrated.

That feeling didn’t last long.

After heading to the parking lot and scratching her ticket, she realized she had just won the game’s top $2 million prize.

“And I got over not being happy about it,” she told lottery officials as she cashed in her golden mistake.

Lindsay, who purchased her winning ticket at Race Way Carrollton on Carrollton Boulevard, had a choice: take the full $2 million prize spread out over 30 years or grab a lump sum of $1.25 million before taxes.

She took the cash.

Her win marks the second top prize claimed in Money Blitz, meaning one more lucky player out there could still hit it big.

With odds of winning the top prize sitting at 1 in 1,142,400, Lindsay’s unexpected stroke of luck turned a moment of disappointment into a million-dollar twist of fate.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.