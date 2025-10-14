Virginia Toddler Mauled by Family Dog Faces Painful Recovery After Multiple Surgeries

Carmen’s mother, Alette Nicole McGuire, said the attack happened on Monday, Sept. 22, when the dog mauled the toddler, sending her to the hospital for emergency surgery with a plastic surgeon.

“This is extremely hard for me to share but I’m here asking for help,” Alette McGuire wrote on Saturday, Oct. 11. “Carmen was attacked by our dog and had to have emergency surgery with a plastic surgeon on her face."

"This past Friday she had to have a (second) surgery and she is guaranteed to have a (third) one next week.”

She said insurance denied the first two surgeries and that more procedures may follow.

“We are hopeful that these surgeries will be her last for a while but she will still need routine appts as we are unsure if the injury has caused any nerve damages,” the girl's mother wrote.

“She has been a strong and brave little girl throughout this whole situation. We appreciate any donations or shares as this has been a very emotional time for our little family.”

A fundraiser created by Alfred McGuire on behalf of Alette to help the family manage Carmen’s medical expenses. The campaign has raised more than $24,000 of its $35,000 goal from nearly 300 donors.

“Our sweet Carmen, a bright and beautiful 16-month-old little girl full of life, laughter, and love, is now facing an unimaginable challenge,” the campaign reads. “She had to undergo emergency plastic surgery to repair deep wounds to her face.”

The post says Carmen has shown “incredible bravery” through her recovery and credits the CHKD medical staff and surgeons for their quick work in helping her heal.

In an update, the family said they were “completely overwhelmed and deeply moved” by the outpouring of love and support.

“There truly are no words strong enough to describe how much this means to us,” organizer Alfred McGuire wrote. “Every donation, every message, every share has lifted our spirits and reminded us that we’re not alone in this. Your support has given us hope during one of the hardest times of our lives.”

Alette also shared a heartfelt message thanking those who have donated, shared, and prayed for Carmen.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the support we have been getting for our babygirl!” she wrote. “I appreciate all the prayers, well wishes, shares and donations! It truly has helped us focus on her recovery and not be as stressed out! Thank you to everyone.”

Carmen continues to recover and faces more surgeries ahead, but her family says the community’s kindness has helped them focus on healing — and on helping their little girl smile again.

Those looking to donate to the McGuire family can do so here.

"We’re asking for your help to ease the financial burden on her family so they can focus on what truly matters: helping her heal and smile again," organizers wrote.

"Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference. Your support, prayers, and kindness mean the world to us.

