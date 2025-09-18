Virginia Powerball Winner Donates $150K Jackpot To Charity: ‘God Is Blessing Me’

Most people dream of a new house, car, or vacation. Carrie Edwards dreamed of giving it all away.

The Midlothian woman won $150,000 in the Sept. 8 Powerball drawing after matching four numbers plus the Powerball and playing Power Play, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

It was the first time she had ever bought a ticket online.

On Sept. 16, Edwards accepted her prize from Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones. Then she stunned everyone: she gave every single penny away.

Three charities are splitting her entire jackpot:

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), honoring her late husband Steve Edwards, a firefighter who died from the disease.

Shalom Farms, which grows and distributes more than 400,000 servings of fresh produce each year across Richmond.

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), which provides financial and emergency assistance to sailors, Marines, veterans, and their families.

“This cause is deeply personal,” Edwards said. “During World FTD Awareness Month, I wanted this gift to shine a light on the families who are fighting this disease and on the researchers working toward a cure.

"God is blessing me, so I can bless others through Him. After all, we are all just walking each other Home.”

She said the three organizations represent "healing, service, and community."

Shalom Farms heals through food and soil, AFTD brings hope through research, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society carries forward the tradition of supporting military families in times of need, she added.

"I feel blessed that this unexpected lottery win could serve a greater purpose.”

The gift to NMCRS carried an especially personal connection for Edwards.

Her father, Capt. Peter Swanson, was a Navy fighter pilot who dedicated his life to service and generosity.

Nonprofit leaders praised her generosity.

“This generous gift will directly support vital research and family services in the fight against FTD,” said Susan Dickerson, CEO at AFTD.

“We are grateful for Carrie’s commitment to the work of Shalom Farms," Anna Ibrahim, Executive Director of Shalom Farms, said.

"Her gift will ensure that families throughout Richmond continue to have access to high-quality, affordable fresh produce."

Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, President and CEO, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society added: “This support strengthens our mission of standing beside sailors, Marines, and their loved ones during times of financial stress."

Virginia Lottery officials also applauded.

“All of us at the Lottery are delighted to see this prize being shared with worthy causes, due to the wonderful generosity of Carrie Edwards,” said Jones.

“By playing the Lottery, Ms. Edwards, and all other Virginia Lottery players, support K-12 public education in the Commonwealth. That’s why the Lottery exists.”

For Edwards, the windfall wasn’t about luck. It was about legacy.

