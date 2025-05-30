Virginia Man, 21, Slapped With 100 Child Porn Charges After Raid, Police Say

Nirish Chilakala was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 27, after officers with the Blacksburg Police Department served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Broce Drive, police said.

Chilakala was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography following what officials described as an ongoing investigation.

He was released on a $10,000 secured bond, according to the department.

Police say the investigation is still active, and anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.