Virginia Man, 21, Slapped With 100 Child Porn Charges After Raid, Police Say

A 21-year-old Virginia man is facing 100 counts of child pornography possession after an arrest by police in Blacksburg, authorities announced.

Nirish Chilakala

Nirish Chilakala

 Photo Credit: Blacksburg Police Department
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Nirish Chilakala was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 27, after officers with the Blacksburg Police Department served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Broce Drive, police said.

Chilakala was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography following what officials described as an ongoing investigation.

He was released on a $10,000 secured bond, according to the department.

Police say the investigation is still active, and anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

