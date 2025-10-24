Virginia Judge Refuses To Toss TikTok Lawsuit Over ‘Addictive’ Content For Kids

A Richmond judge refused to toss Attorney General Jason Miyares’s lawsuit accusing the app of deceiving parents and hooking kids with addictive content.

The ruling means the Commonwealth’s case against TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, will move ahead under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, the AG’s office said.

“I am pleased with the Court’s decision denying TikTok’s attempts to dismiss our lawsuit,” Miyares said Friday. “In the Commonwealth — and across the country — TikTok has put kids in harm’s way, and exposed them to mature, explicit, and dangerous content.”

Filed in January, the suit claims TikTok was “intentionally designed to be addictive for adolescent users” and misled Virginians by suggesting it was safe for kids 12 and up.

It also alleges the company downplayed ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the risk of data access by Beijing.

The court rejected every part of TikTok’s effort to get the case thrown out, finding the Attorney General’s allegations strong enough to move forward.

Miyares said his office will now “move forward with our efforts to protect Virginia consumers, especially children, from this deceptive and harmful conduct, and seek to hold TikTok accountable.”

