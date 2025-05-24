Virginia Health Officials List Measles Exposure Sites After Teen Tests Positive

The teen, who lives in the state’s Northwest Region, visited multiple public places in Charlottesville while potentially contagious, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Officials are now working to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

“To protect the family’s privacy, VDH will not provide any additional information about the patient,” the department said.

Anyone who was at the following locations during these times may have been exposed to measles:

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Tuesday, May 20 between 2:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

on Tuesday, May 20 between 2:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Play it Again Sports , 1885 Seminole Trail, on Tuesday, May 20 from 2:40 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 1885 Seminole Trail, on Tuesday, May 20 from 2:40 p.m. to 5 p.m. Goodwill Store and Donation Center , 440 Gander Drive, on Tuesday, May 20 from 3:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, 440 Gander Drive, on Tuesday, May 20 from 3:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. UVA Health Primary Care Riverside , 2335 Seminole Lane, Suite 200, on Thursday, May 22 from 2 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

, 2335 Seminole Lane, Suite 200, on Thursday, May 22 from 2 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. UVA Health University Medical Center Emergency Department, 1215 Lee St., on Friday, May 23 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Health officials are urging anyone who may have been at those locations and is not fully vaccinated to contact a healthcare provider right away.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. Symptoms begin with fever, cough, red watery eyes, and runny nose, and are followed by a rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body. People are contagious from four days before the rash appears until four days after.

The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. Two doses provide lifelong protection. Virginia reports that about 95 percent of kindergarteners in the state are fully vaccinated.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated, or unsure of their immunity, should check with their doctor immediately. Those with symptoms are advised to stay home, isolate, and call ahead before visiting any medical facility.

