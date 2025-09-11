Mostly Cloudy 81°

Virginia HBCUs Threatened: VSU, Hampton Cancel Classes, Lock Down (Developing)

A pair of Virginia colleges were forced to cancel classes and enter a lockdown after being targeted with threats.

Virginia State University and Hampton University

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Kevin Coles
Zak Failla
Virginia State University (VSU) and Hampton University both entered precautionary protocols after being among several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) reportedly targeted on Thursday, Sept. 11.

At Virginia State University, officials said that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were working to determine the credibility of the threat received earlier.

Afternoon classes were canceled, students were advised to limit outdoor movement, and additional security personnel were called in.

At Hampton University, classes have been canceled for the rest of the week (Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12), including all athletic events and activities.

"All non-essential personnel, including faculty and staff, should evacuate campus immediately," the school wrote in a statement posted online.

No injuries or incidents were reported at either school.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

