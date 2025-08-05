Lee Vogler, 38, was critically injured on Tuesday, July 30, when a man entered the offices of Showcase Magazine in Danville—where Vogler works as Director of Marketing—and allegedly carried out the unthinkable, police said.

According to the Danville Police Department, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, walked into the building with a five-gallon bucket, confronted Vogler, and poured the liquid on him.

Vogler ran outside, but Hayes allegedly followed him and set him on fire, police said.

Emergency crews with the Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew rushed to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and began treating Vogler, who suffered second- and third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

He was airlifted to the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Clinic, where he remains in stable but critical condition, according to his family.

Hayes fled the scene, but officers tracked his vehicle several blocks away based on witness descriptions and arrested him without incident.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, and is being held without bond at the Danville City Jail.

Police said Vogler and Hayes knew each other and that “the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.”

While the motive remains under investigation days later, the aftermath has devastated Vogler’s family and shaken the Danville community.

According to a GoFundMe launched by family friends, Vogler’s injuries will require multiple surgeries, a long hospital stay, and extensive rehabilitation.

Due to the nature of the attack, workers’ compensation may not cover his medical costs, according to the family. He is expected to be unable to work for the foreseeable future, and his wife, Blair, is also losing income while staying by his side.

Vogler is a father, husband, coach, and longtime public servant who has never missed a meeting in over 13 years on Danville’s City Council.

“He has always faced challenges with courage, determination, and an unbreakable spirit,” Blair shared in a message from the hospital. “We are incredibly thankful for the exceptional care at UNC Chapel Hill and the overwhelming support from friends, neighbors, and our Danville community.

"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as Lee continues to heal, and we appreciate your continued prayers for our family and the medical team.”

The fundraiser has already brought in nearly $100,000 in just a few days, with hundreds of people donating and offering words of encouragement to the Vogler family.

Organizer Andrew Brooks wrote that “the generosity and love we’ve seen has been overwhelming, and it’s making a real difference.”

In a separate call for support, Rhonda McCubbins Vogler said the family has been flooded with requests from those wishing to send Get Well cards, encouragement, or gift cards to help lift Vogler’s spirits during his recovery. Cards can be mailed to:

Rhonda Vogler (Lee)

110 Greencroft Place

Danville, VA 24541-3315

“If you feel uncomfortable sending gift cards in the mail and would prefer to do Cash App or Zelle, that will be fine,” she added.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Knowing our community is standing with us means more than words can express,” Blair said. “It has given us strength when we need it most.”

