Vogler, 38, was doused in a flammable liquid and set on fire inside Showcase Magazine in Danville—where he works as Director of Marketing—on Tuesday, July 30, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes entered the building with a five-gallon bucket, confronted Vogler, poured it on him, and then allegedly set him on fire outside after he tried to escape.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene around 11:30 a.m. that morning, when Vogler suffered second- and third-degree burns on more than half his body and was airlifted to the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Clinic in critical condition.

Hayes was arrested a short time later and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He remains held without bond at the Danville City Jail.

Authorities said Vogler and Hayes knew each other and that the attack was not connected to Vogler’s position on City Council.

Due to the nature of the attack, workers’ compensation may not cover Vogler's medical costs, according to the family. He is expected to be unable to work for the foreseeable future, and his wife, Blair, is also losing income while staying by his side.

In a statement shared through family friend and fundraiser organizer Andrew Brooks, Vogler’s wife, Blair, said her husband is still in critical condition and facing “a number of complications.”

“We are deeply grateful to the incredible medical team caring for him around the clock,” she said. “While his path forward remains uncertain, Lee is strong and continues to fight. He is a devoted family man, and we know his strength and determination are rooted in the love he has for his family and community.”

She said the family has been “overwhelmed with gratitude” for the outpouring of support—prayers, kind messages, help with errands, chil dcare, and financial needs.

“Your continued thoughts and support mean more than we can express,” she added. “Thank you for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time.”

In just 10 days, more than 1,000 donors have contributed to a GoFundMe launched to help with Vogler’s medical bills and recovery costs.

The campaign has already raised more than half of its $250,000 goal. Organizers said the generosity “has been nothing short of extraordinary” and continues to give Vogler strength during his fight to recover.

Vogler is a husband, father, coach, and longtime public servant who has served more than 13 years on the Danville City Council without missing a meeting.

“If you feel uncomfortable sending gift cards in the mail and would prefer to do Cash App or Zelle, that will be fine,” organizers added.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Knowing our community is standing with us means more than words can express,” Vogler's wife said. “It has given us strength when we need it most.”

