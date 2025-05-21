Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly Dies At 74: 'Fierce Defender Of Democracy'

The longtime Northern Virginia lawmaker — who served nearly four decades in public office — passed away peacefully at his Fairfax home on May 21, his family confirmed.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the family said in a statement.

Connolly, 74, revealed last month that his cancer had returned, months after sharing his initial diagnosis in November.

At the time, he said he would not seek reelection and planned to step down from his leadership role on the House Oversight Committee.

“We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion,” the family said. “His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations.”

Connolly has been a congressman in Northern Virginia since 2009 and served on the Fairfax County Board of supervisors for more than a decade.

Tributes poured in from fellow politicians following the news of Connolly's passing.

"I’ve had the good fortune of working with Gerry in different capacities for over 40 yrs. Much changed during that time, but one thing was constant: Gerry was always an unafraid fighter for the common good at home & abroad," Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen posted on social media.

The family remembered Connolly as “a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many.”

"Gerry lived by the ethos of 'bloom where you are planted,'" the family said.

"From the Silver Line to the Oakton Library, Mosaic District to the Cross County Trail and beyond, his legacy now colors our region."

