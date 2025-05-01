Virginia Cat Shot In Face Miraculously Survives, Keeps Purring Through Recovery

A fearless feline in Virginia has captured the region's attention as he recovers after being shot in the face and rescued by the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Rhett came to the SPCA in late March with unimaginable injuries that included a shattered jaw, leaving him in excruciating pain.

While evaluating the cat, veterinary staff confirmed that someone had shot Rhett in the face.

Despite the unthinkable injury, Rhett has not lost any of his heart.

"While the bullet caused major physical damage, it missed his spirit," organizers of a fundraiser for the feline wrote. "Despite everything he had endured, Rhett met us with nothing but gentleness—purring through the pain and leaning into every soft touch.

"Even after all the cruelty he faced, he never gave up on people, so we won’t give up on him."

Rhett was rushed into surgery, where vets were able to stabilize his jaw, sending him on the road to recovery. He was even drinking on his own and eating with some help after just 24 hours.

"He continues to maintain both his body condition and his personality, but his journey is far from over," officials said.

"Rhett has had two surgeries so far, and while he is healing beautifully, he still requires specialized care, nutrition, medication, and follow-up treatments."

Albemarle County police are currently investigating the shooting, and anyone with information should contact the ACPD Animal Protection Unit at 434-296-5807.

