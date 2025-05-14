Virginia Boy, 12, Swept Away By Floodwaters, Found Dead The Next Morning, Officials Say

The body of Jordan Sims was found around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, following an overnight search effort, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue investigators.

Sims had been missing since 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a 911 caller reported that he was swept away by floodwaters while walking near Newtown Road and Valley Green Drive, officials said.

Crews from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, the Albemarle County Police Department, and other agencies in the area searched for hours before pausing overnight due to dangerous conditions and limited visibility, officials said.

The search resumed early on Wednesday, and Sims’ body was recovered just before 9 a.m., authorities announced.

"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our hearts are with the Sims' family and loved ones," ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston said in a statement.

"We are incredibly grateful to our local and regional partners who supported this search effort with urgency, professionalism, and care."

Officials said Sims’ body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for positive identification.

Investigators have reminded the public that all search efforts have concluded.

