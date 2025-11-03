Trump Targets Virginia With Fiery Truth Social Rant: ‘A Vote For Democrats Is A Death Wish’

Poll Who Do You Plan On Voting For On Tuesday? Democrat Abigail Spanberger Republican Winsome Earle-Sears Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Do You Plan On Voting For On Tuesday? Democrat Abigail Spanberger 61%

The president's tirade comes on the heels of former President Barack Obama rallying for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Abigail Spanberger, who is reportedly leading in a tight race with Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in the polls.

Trump's Monday night barrage called on Virginians to “VOTE REPUBLICAN” while claiming Democrats would drive up energy costs and crime across the commonwealth.

“Virginia and New Jersey, VOTE REPUBLICAN IF YOU WANT MASSIVE ENERGY COST AND CRIME REDUCTIONS,” Trump wrote.

“The Democrats will double and even triple your Energy Costs, and CRIME will be rampant. A vote for the Democrats is a DEATH WISH! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!”

The posts came less than a week after Trump joined Gov. Glenn Youngkin for a tele-rally backing the entire Virginia Republican ticket, though he still has not formally endorsed Earle-Sears.

In another post, Trump again singled out Virginia, attacking Democrats and promising cheaper gas if Republicans win.

“Why would anyone vote for … Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate … Abigail Spanberger, when they want transgender for everybody, men playing in women’s sports, High Crime, and the most expensive Energy prices almost anywhere in the World? … Under President Trump, ME, Gasoline will come down to approximately $2 a Gallon, very soon!”

He capped the stream of posts with one final message that linked to a voter information site and urged turnout:

“VIRGINIA AND NEW JERSEY, REMEMBER THIS: A VOTE FOR A REPUBLICAN MEANS SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER ENERGY PRICES … YOU WILL RUE THE DAY THAT YOU VOTED TO DESTROY YOUR LIFE! FAILING TO VOTE TOMORROW IS THE SAME AS VOTING FOR A DEMOCRAT."

The Truth Social push marked Trump’s latest attempt to energize Virginia’s Republican base ahead of Tuesday’s vote in a state that has leaned blue in recent cycles but remains central to testing his post-2024 influence.

Earle-Sears later thanked the president for his support on X, calling it “an honor” ahead of Election Day, despite never being named by Trump personally.

