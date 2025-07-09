This State Eats More French Fries Than Anywhere Else In America—Guess Who’s Second?

Ahead of National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 11, a new survey found that residents of the Commonwealth eat more fries than anyone else in the country — putting away an average of 21 pounds of French fries per person each year, according to a Talker Research study commissioned by McCain Foods.

Right on Virginia’s heels?

Maryland, where the average adult chows down on about 20 pounds of fries per year — nearly a full pound and a half more than the national average.

The poll, conducted between May 28 and June 5, surveyed 5,000 Americans — 100 in each state — and revealed the country’s obsession with all things crispy and golden.

On average, a single American consumes at least 17 pounds of fries per year, researchers said.

That translates into more than 5.6 billion pounds of fries nationally — roughly the weight of 155,000 school buses, they mused.

Despite the national love, no one tops Virginia’s appetite for fries.

“Preferences aside, it’s clear that fries hold a special place in people’s hearts across the nation,” said Tracy Hostetler, vice president of marketing for North America Potatoes at McCain Foods.

“They’re the ultimate shareable food — whether enjoying family-style or sneaking one off someone else’s plate, fries have a way of bringing family and friends together.”

The data also shows that Americans don’t see fries as just a side dish — 63 percent say fries can be the main course, especially when loaded with toppings or smothered in cheese, chili, or seasoning.

Maryland in particular has long been proud of its “boardwalk fries” — a regional classic served hot with vinegar and a side of sand.

Researchers noted that 19 percent of Americans — including plenty from the DMV — said Old Bay is their go-to fry seasoning, right alongside traditional choices like salt (77 percent), garlic powder (31 percent), and parmesan (22 percent).

Virginia may have taken the fry crown this year, but Maryland isn’t far behind.

With National French Fry Day coming up, residents of both states have all the reason they need to keep indulging — no judgment.

“From crinkle-cut and curly, to waffle and seasoned fries, everyone has their go-to style,” Hostetler added. “We believe enjoying a variety of fries allows everyone to find their favorite.”

The full study can be found at Talker Research and was cited in multiple national outlets this week.

