Six Virginia Toddlers Drown In Pools Since Memorial Day, State Health Officials Warn

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed that six children under the age of five have died in swimming pool drownings across the state since late May, exceeding the total number of young child pool deaths in each of the last three years.

“We join with the families and communities grieving the loss of these young lives,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD.

“These numbers are heartbreaking. Swimming and playing in pools can be fun, particularly on blistering hot days, but pools can also be dangerous.”

According to VDH, Virginia had only three child pool drownings in 2024, two in 2023, and four in 2022. So far in 2025, the number is already at six — and rising.

Health officials are now urging parents and caregivers to take precautions as the summer swim season ramps up.

“Children in pools should be supervised at all times, and pools should be gated and secured to prevent access when supervision is not available,” Shelton said. “Please consider enrolling children in swimming lessons. We want to do everything we can to prevent any more lives lost.”

VDH noted that drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4. And between 2020 and 2024, nearly 500 people drowned in Virginia, with nearly 20% of them under the age of 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.