Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, is accused of carrying out the attack on Lee Vogler, 38, which left Vogler hospitalized and Hayes facing attempted murder and other charges, according to the Danville Police Department.

Officers were called at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, to the 700 block of Main Street for a report of a man being set on fire, according to police.

Witnesses said Hayes entered Vogler’s place of work, confronted him, and doused him with a flammable liquid. Both men exited the building, where Hayes set Vogler on fire, police said.

The Danville Fire Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew responded and rendered aid to the council member.

Vogler was airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment, though the full extent of his injuries was not immediately known, according to police.

Hayes fled the scene but was tracked down several blocks away based on witness descriptions. Officers stopped his vehicle and arrested him without incident, police said.

Andrew Brooks, the publisher and owner of Showcase Magazine, where Vogler works, said that a person forced his way into the office with the five-gallon bucket pouring the liquid on the councilman as he fled

Buck followed him outside, and that's where he set the fire.

Police said Vogler and Hayes knew each other and that the attack was the result of a personal matter.

“The attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” investigators said.

Hayes was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, police said.

He is being held without bond at the Danville City Jail without bond.

The Danville Police Department said the incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

