Schools Schedule Delays In Virginia With Snow, Ice Storm Incoming

Among the schools reported to be closed include:

Arlington County Public Schools: 2 hours delayed arrival;

Barrie School : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School : 2 hours delayed arrival;

: 2 hours delayed arrival; Clarke County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Culpeper County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Fairfax Christian School : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Fairfax County Public Schools : 2 hours delayed arrival;

: 2 hours delayed arrival; Falls Church City Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Fauquier County Schools : 2 hours delayed arrival;

: 2 hours delayed arrival; Frederick County MD Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Loudoun Country Day School : 2 hours delayed arrival;

: 2 hours delayed arrival; Loudoun County Public Schools : 2 hours delayed arrival;

: 2 hours delayed arrival; Manassas City Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Manassas Park City Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Marymount University : Opening at 11:00 a.m. Tomorrow;

: Opening at 11:00 a.m. Tomorrow; Montessori School of McLean : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Montgomery County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Northern Virginia Community College : Opening at 11:00 a.m.;

: Opening at 11:00 a.m.; Prince George's County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Prince William County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Shenandoah County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Stafford County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours;

: Delayed 2 hours; Univ. of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) : Delayed;

: Delayed; Virginia Regional Transit : Closed Tomorrow;

: Closed Tomorrow; Warren County Schools: Delayed 2 hours;

