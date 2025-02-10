Schools Schedule Closures, Early Dismissals In Virginia With Snow Storm Incoming

Upwards of six inches of snow are expected in parts of the region, forecasters warn, and road conditions are expected to be tricky.

Among the schools reported to be altering their dismissal times as of 6:45 p.m. on Monday:

Alexandria Country Day School: Closing at 1:00 PM;

Arlington County Public Schools : Closing two hours early;

: Closing two hours early; Calvert County Public Schools : Closing two hours early;

: Closing two hours early; Christ Chapel Academy : Closed on Tuesday;

: Closed on Tuesday; Clarke County Public Schools : Closed on Tuesday;

: Closed on Tuesday; Culpeper County Public Schools : Closed on Tuesday;

: Closed on Tuesday; Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy : Closing at 12:15 p.m.;

: Closing at 12:15 p.m.; Fauquier County Schools : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; Flint Hill School : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; Frederick County VA Public Schools : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; George Washington University : Closed today and Tuesday;

: Closed today and Tuesday; Highland School : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; King George Combined Courts : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; King George County Schools : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; Lab School of Washington : Closing two hours early;

: Closing two hours early; Loudoun County Public Schools : Closing three hours early Tuesday;

: Closing three hours early Tuesday; Manassas City Public Schools : Closing two hours early;

: Closing two hours early; Matthew's Center for Visual Learning : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; Prince George's County Public Schools : Closing two hours early Tuesday;

: Closing two hours early Tuesday; Prince William County Government : Closing at 2:00 p.m.;

: Closing at 2:00 p.m.; Prince William County Public Schools : Closing two hours early;

: Closing two hours early; Rappahannock Community College : Closed today and Tuesday;

: Closed today and Tuesday; Shenandoah County Public Schools VA : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; Spotsylvania County Public Schools : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; Spotsylvania Government : Closing at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday;

: Closing at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday; Stafford County Public Schools : Closed Tuesday;

: Closed Tuesday; Star of Bethlehem Christian Academy : Closing at 12:00 p.m.;

: Closing at 12:00 p.m.; Warren County Schools : All virtual;

: All virtual; Winchester Public Schools: Closing at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

More districts are expected to report closures or delays as the forecast continues to evolve.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

