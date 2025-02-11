Schools Schedule Closures, Delays In Virginia Amid Latest Snow Storm

Some schools were disrupted on Tuesday and dismissed students early, and even more are planning to close for the day on Wednesday, Feb. 12 with as many as six inches accumulating in some areas, leaving conditions on roadways tricky.

Among the schools reported to be altering their dismissal times as of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday:

Alexandria City Public Schools : All virtual;

: All virtual; Arlington County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Baltimore County Public Schools: Virtual learning on a two-hour delay;

Virtual learning on a two-hour delay; Baltimore City Schools: Closed Wednesday;

Closed Wednesday; Berkeley County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Charles County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Culpeper County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Dorchester County Public Schools : All virtual;

: All virtual; Fairfax County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Falls Church City Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Fauquier County Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Frederick County (VA) Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; King George County Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Loudoun County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Manassas City Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Manassas Park City Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Montgomery County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Orange County Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Prince George's County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Prince William County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Shenandoah County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Spotsylvania County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; St. Mary's County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;

Closed Wednesday; Stafford County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Talbot County Public Schools : All virtual;

: All virtual; Warren County Schools : All virtual;

: All virtual; Westminster School : Closed Wednesday;

: Closed Wednesday; Winchester Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours.

More districts are expected to report closures or delays as the forecast continues to evolve.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.