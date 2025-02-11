Schools Schedule Closures, Delays In Virginia Amid Latest Snow Storm

Some schools were disrupted on Tuesday and dismissed students early, and even more are planning to close for the day on Wednesday, Feb. 12 with as many as six inches accumulating in some areas, leaving conditions on roadways tricky.
Among the schools reported to be altering their dismissal times as of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday:
- Alexandria City Public Schools: All virtual;
- Arlington County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Baltimore County Public Schools: Virtual learning on a two-hour delay;
- Baltimore City Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Berkeley County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Charles County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Culpeper County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Dorchester County Public Schools: All virtual;
- Fairfax County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Falls Church City Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Fauquier County Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Frederick County (VA) Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- King George County Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Loudoun County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Manassas City Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Manassas Park City Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Orange County Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Prince George's County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Prince William County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Shenandoah County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- St. Mary's County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Stafford County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday;
- Talbot County Public Schools: All virtual;
- Warren County Schools: All virtual;
- Westminster School: Closed Wednesday;
- Winchester Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours.
More districts are expected to report closures or delays as the forecast continues to evolve.
This is a developing story.
Check Daily Voice for updates.
